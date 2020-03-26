The trust which runs Colchester Hospital has introduced new visiting arrangements from today.

The East Suffolk and North East Essex Trust has taken the measures amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Nick Hulme, chief executive at the trust, said: “Today we are announcing more changes to our visiting arrangements on all our hospital sites.

“Sadly, in line with the national guidance from the government on social distancing and social isolation, visiting is suspended.

“The only exceptional circumstances where one visitor – an immediate family member or carer – can visit is when:

• The patient you wish to visit is receiving end-of-life care

• You are the birthing partner accompanying a woman in labour

• You are a parent or appropriate adult visiting your child

“Our primary concern is to keep our patients and our staff safe.

"Thank to you everyone in our communities for their continuing support at this very difficult time.”

This guidance covers Colchester Hospital, Ipswich Hospital, Aldeburgh Hospital, Felixstowe Hospital and Bluebird Lodge, Ipswich.