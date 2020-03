There are now 112 cases of Coronavirus in Essex, health bosses have confirmed.

The newest figures show a jump of nine from Tuesday evening, when the Department of Health confirmed that the total stood at 103.

The latest numbers showed there are 88 in Essex County Council district, along with a further 15 in Thurrock and nine in Southend.

Across the UK there have been 9,529 confirmed cases.

Sadly, 463 people have died.