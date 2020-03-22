McDonald's is to close all restaurants in England and Wales by 7pm tomorrow night as the UK Covid-19 crisis deepens.

The company says it has taken the difficult decision to close with the well-being of staff in mind as well as the best interests of customers.

Last week, McDonald's closed its seating areas but maintained its drive-through and food delivery services to battle the threat of coronavirus.

Bosses say they will work with community groups to responsibly distribute food and drink from their restaurants in coming days.

The company also paid tribute to staff for their hard work during this incredibly challenging time.