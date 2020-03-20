The number of coronavirus cases in Essex has risen to 38 cases.

At the last count there were 34 cases across the county, meaning there has been a rise of four.

According to the latest figures from the government there are now 31 cases in Essex, excluding Southend and Thurrock.

Southend now has 4 cases and Thurrock now has three cases.

Across the UK 137 people have died after testing positive for the virus.

A statement from NHS England said: "A further 29 people who tested positive for thecoronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 128.

"Patients were aged between 47 and 96 years old and had underlying health conditions.

"Their families have been informed."