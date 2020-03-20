We are living in unprecedented times with the coronavirus.
At times like this it brings out the best in humanity.
We want to give you a chance to praise the people standing by each other and doing all they can.
It could be the foodbank teams, volunteers in the community or businesses who are having a hard time but still doing great things.
Our incredible emergency service workers, those who are looking out for the elderly and people going above and beyond.
We want to shine a light on the heroes in this hour of need.
