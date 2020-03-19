MORE than 300 singers tuned in to an online rehearsal session to ensure a choir keeps on singing despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Essex and Suffolk singers from the Funky Voices choir say they have pioneered the online choir community by holding their first online rehearsal.

Hundreds of singers took part in the rehearsal after the outbreak of COVID-19.

The choir has postponed all face-to-face meetings.

A spokesman said: "But what with singing being such a lifeline to the choir members, the team wanted to come up with a way in which everyone could still participate in a rehearsal, sing their favourite choir tunes and see their friends, all from the comfort of their own home."

Watch a clip of the Funky Voices online choir rehearsal here.