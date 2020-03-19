A SON gave his mum a surprise visit at a care home in a Love Actually-inspired plan to stay in touch.

Care homes, such as Elizabeth House, in Benfleet, have introduced new rules to stop non-essential visits in a bid to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

Signs - Simon usually regularly visits his mum

Simon Edwards, 56, who regularly visits his mum, Brenda Larman, 89, at the care home was feeling the strain of the new rules,

And in a scene akin to the one made famous by Andrew Lincoln and Keira Knightly, he decided to turn up outside her bedroom window with some messages he had written on pieces of cardboard.

They read: “Keep the good work up, Mis U all. Mum, I love u xxx.”

Simon, said: “It was heartbreaking to find out I couldn’t go and see mum because of the virus.

“I usually visit every other day. I’m thinking of them all the time, not just mum but the others too.

Touched - mum Brenda

“I normally take her out at the weekends so I felt she needed cheering up.

“I called the home and asked them to get mum to come to the window.

“Mum got very emotional but thoroughly enjoyed my messages.”

Staff at the home have been doing all they can to keep residents entertained during the enforced measures.

They are keeping in regular contact with families and are emailing photos and posting on their Facebook page to reassure them their loved ones are happy and being very well-cared for.