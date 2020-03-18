These are all the schools which are closed or part closed across Essex today due to coronavirus.
- Aspire Academy, Harlow - full closure
- Chelmsford County High School for Girls - years 10 to 13 to attend school, years 7 to 9 to work from home
- Clacton County High School - the school is open for years 7, 10, 11 and 13 for the morning between 8.45am and 12.55pm
- Colchester Academy - years 7, 9 and 11 to attend only due to a number of staff self isolating
- Colne Community School and College - the school is open this morning from 8.40am to 1.30pm for years 7, 8 and 11
- Glenwood School, Benfleet - full closure
- Lawford Mead Primary - confirmed case of Covid-19 in year 6 pupils, school closed for deep clean
- Mayflower High School, Billericay - school is closed to years 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12
- Ormiston Rivers Academy, Burnham - schools is closed to years 8 and 9 from today
- Philip Morant - school is closed to years 8, 9 and 10
- Ramsden Hall Academy - the school is closed until March 31
- St Helena School - school is open to all pupils from 9am to 1.25pm
- The Sandon School, Chelmsford - school closed for years 9 and 10
- Sweyne Park Schoo, Rayleigh - school closed today for year 12
- Prince Avenue Primary School, Westcliff - full closure. Only years 2 and 6 to attend
- Southchurch High School, Soutchurch - partial closure. Rolling year group per day.
- Victory Park Academy, Southchurch - full closure
- St. Thomas More High School, Westcliff - partial closure. Years 10 and 12 not to attend
- St. Bernards High School, Westcliff - partial closure. Rolling year group per day.
- Eastwood Academy - partial closure from tomorrow. Only Years 7,8, and 11 to attend
