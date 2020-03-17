The number of coronavirus cases in Essex has risen to 24 cases.

At the last count there were 18 cases across the county, meaning there has been a rise of six.

According to the latest figures from the government there are now 20 cases in Essex, excluding Southend and Thurrock.

Southend continues to have three cases and Thurrock has one.

There have been a total of 1,543 positive tests for coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Monday, up from 1,372 at the same time on Sunday, the Department of Health said.

Officials said 44,105 people have been tested in the UK, of which 42,562 were confirmed negative and 1,543 were confirmed as positive.