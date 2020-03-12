A second patient has tested positive for coronavirus at a GP surgery in Essex.

Baddow Village Surgery in Great Baddow has made the announcement on their website.

Two doctors are also now in self isolation.

In a statement on its website the surgery said: "The Surgery can confirm that there is a second patient registered at our practice who has tested positive for Covid-19. This was confirmed on 11/03/2020.

"We can confirm that the second case is a household contact of the first case confirmed on 9/3/2020.

"The first patient attended the surgery on two occasions at the end of February(25th and 28th) and the second on one further occasion at the start of March (3rd).

"Neither patient had relevant travel history or suspected contact history for Covid-19.

"Neither patient spent more than 5 minutes in the communal waiting area on any date of attendance.

"Current definition of a contact means that no other patients in the waiting room at that time are deemed to be at risk.

"All areas within the surgery where the patients waited and consulted have been deep cleaned in accordance with national guidance.

"We currently have 2 GPs who have self-isolated as a result of their face to face contacts with the confirmed cases. The surgery has been in contact with Public Health England to ensure that all appropriate action is being taken."