A father has thanked the team which helped rescue his daughter and her friends after they got stuck in the mud.

Emergency services were called to the aid of the three girls and a boy in Ash Street, Wrabness, at about 7.15pm on Tuesday.

Firefighters worked with the coastguard, police and the ambulance service to rescue the youngsters after they became trapped in the mud.

Peter Jones, from Harwich, praised the emergency services and his daughter, Tily, 12, after she called 999 with just two percent battery to say she was lost.

He said: “I was very impressed with the response of all the emergency services. The officers’ attention to detail and their determination to find the children was first class.

“I’m proud of my daughter for keeping calm on the phone. I know she would have been worried.

“The first I heard about the incident was from Inspector Hayley Rook and it wasn’t long afterwards that my daughter was safe.

“Tily was shocked when found herself in danger but acted maturely and sensibly to help save her friends.

“I took her to hospital to check for a sprain to her ankle, however, she’s fine and has taken the day off school to recover.

"She we will be back to her studies tomorrow.”

Police received a 999 call from Tily at around 6.45pm.

She reported her friends – two other girls and a boy – were lost on the beach between Copperas Wood, Wrabness and Parkeston.

She was concerned about the incoming tide.

Police requested the support of the Coastguard and the RNLI before informing their parents.

The four children were located by officers, with two making it to safety with their assistance.

The other two were lifted to safety by the Coastguard's helicopter.

All four children were taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

Sergeant Aaron Heard described the moment he and his colleagues saved the children.

He said: “Two of us located two of the girls and pulled them out of mud while two of my other colleagues located the other two about 500m out in the estuary.

“We stayed with them until we could get the helicopter to rescue them.

“They were in such a remote location that without Coastguard’s assistance they would have been in grave danger.

“During the incident, Tily was brilliant at giving me further information and direction. This enabled us to find her two friends in darkness.

“Many officers responded to help with the rescue and Inspector Rook was superb at managing the incident and sharing local knowledge of the area, which allowed me to pinpoint the rough location of the children. I wish all the children well following yesterday’s ordeal."