Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has come under fire for the lack of women in its ranks.

In 2019, a report carried out by the Home Office found that less than four per cent of frontline fighters in Essex were women.

This translates to just 42 on-call and full-time female firefighters in comparison to the Essex fire service’s 1,087 male employees.

Between 2018 and 2019, just six women joined the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service as firefighters as opposed to the 113 men who were recruited.

Volunteer-led organisation, Women in the Fire Service UK, has called on the otherwise male-dominated profession to address the shortfall.

The group also suggested fire services should be looking to do more to promote women as firefighters and dismantle preconceptions of what a firefighter should be.

“The general public don’t give much consideration to the gender of firefighters,” said a spokesman from Women in the Fire Service UK.

“All they are concerned about is that when they call 999 requesting the fire service, that help arrives in the form of professional firefighters.

“Many still see the role of a firefighter as a fireman – someone who will be a hero and throw you over his shoulder and bring you out of a burning building as in films but this is not how modern fire and rescue services operate.”

A spokesman from the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said continued action is being taken to improve diversity across the board.

He said: “At Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, we’re committed to ensuring that our staff feel empowered in their role regardless of gender, race, sexuality or background.

“This includes support through a number of staff networks including our Women’s Forum and LGBTQ+ support network, BEING and we work closely with the national Asian Fire Service Association.

“Our service challenges the myths and stereotypes of what being a firefighter is, and has taken positive action to host sessions for groups who have traditionally been hugely under-represented within Fire and Rescue Services - like women and Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic.”