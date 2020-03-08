A HUGE new music festival is coming to Essex this summer - these are all the acts which have been announced so far.

Hideaway Festival will take place next to Chelmsford’s Hylands Park in August.

Sir Tom Jones, who is better known for performing at venues in Las Vegas and Hollywood, will be headlining the Saturday night.

Cultural superstar Grace Jones will be topping the bill on Sunday.

The festival will also see performances from big names including Macy Gray and Beverley Knight.

Tickets start from £42.50.

Hideaway Stage:

Tom Jones

Grace Jones

Beverley Knight

Macy Gray

Sinead Harnett

Brooklyn Funk Essentials

The Den Stage:

Caravan Palace

Ezra Collective

James Taylor Quartet

Kokoroko

The Retreat Stage:

Eric Bibb

The Blues Band

Big Daddy Wilson

Maggie Bell & Dave Kelly

Campers opening and after parties:

Norman Jay MBE

Gregg Edwards

Brandon Block

There are also 30 more acts to be announced before the festival.