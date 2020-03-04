PRIME Minister Boris Johnson said he was “sticking by” beleaguered Home Secretary Priti Patel as she faced further allegations about bullying behaviour.

The Cabinet minister is facing claims over her treatment of officials in three separate Government departments during her ministerial career.

Labour said it had received further allegations about Ms Patel’s behaviour as the storm around her alleged conduct intensified.

But at Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday, Mr Johnson gave a public show of support for Ms Patel, who was sat on the Commons frontbench alongside him.

The Prime Minister said: “The Home Secretary is doing an outstanding job - delivering change, putting police on the streets, cutting crime and delivering a new immigration system - and I’m sticking by her.”

The claims about Witham MP Ms Patel’s conduct follow the resignation at the weekend of the top official at the Home Office, Sir Philip Rutnam, who quit accusing her of bullying subordinates.

Sir Philip has now started his claim for constructive dismissal.

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union which represents senior civil servants, said: “Philip Rutnam has started the legal process in his claim against the Home Office, Cabinet Office and Priti Patel.”

Sir Philip is believed to have lodged an initial complaint with the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas).

A spokesman for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party had received fresh allegations about the behaviour of Ms Patel from Government staff in the last 24 hours.

He said staff from the Home Office and other departments had contacted the party with allegations relating to Ms Patel and another former minister.

On Tuesday night it emerged a senior official at the Department for International Development had reported allegations of abuse by officials in Ms Patel’s private office when she was Secretary of State, BBC2’s Newsnight reported.

The DfID allegations come after a former aide at the Department for Work and Pensions was reported to have received a £25,000 payout from the Government having claimed she was bullied by Ms Patel when she was Employment Minister.

The Gazette tried to speak to Ms Patel but she did not respond to requests.

A spokesman for her said: “The Home Secretary categorically denies all of these allegations.”