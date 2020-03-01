The leader of Colchester Council says the confirmed coronavirus case in Essex is not in Colchester.

He also said the council was in daily contact with NHS bosses in connection with the outbreak.

Speaking to The Gazette, Mark Cory (Lib Dem) said: “I have been briefed that we have a confirmed case in Essex but it is not in Colchester.

“Colchester Council is in daily contact with our NHS CCG.

“I would advise residents to follow NHS guidance with proper hand washing, call 11 if you are concerned and self-isolate if unwell but do not have underlying conditions.”

