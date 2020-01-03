LIVE: First patient tests positive for coronavirus in Essex

News Colchester First patient tests positive for coronavirus in Essex By Robbie Bryson Last updated: The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Essex, the Department of Health has confirmed this afternoon. We'll bring you updates as we hear more. 3 comments Sorry, an error occurred. Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment Order by Oldest first Newest first Highest scored Lowest scored Loading comments... Suspend Last Updated: Reply Quote Edit Delete Report wrote: Post reply Save comment Cancel Are you sure you want to delete this comment? Yes, delete the comment No, keep the comment Report This Comment Report comment
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment