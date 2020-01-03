Chelmsford Weekly News
Chelmsford Weekly News

LIVE: First patient tests positive for coronavirus in Essex

3
Menu

First patient tests positive for coronavirus in Essex

By Robbie Bryson

Last updated:

    The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Essex, the Department of Health has confirmed this afternoon. We'll bring you updates as we hear more.

Chelmsford Weekly News
News
Jobs
Sport
What's On
Competitions
Announcements
e-editions
Education