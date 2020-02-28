RSPCA staff are to 'hop'-ing to find a permanent home for a Staffie pup with a wobbly walk.

As are result of an extremely rare genetic condition, one-year-old Winston appears to hop and skip as he walks.

Cute - one-year-old Winston appears to hop and skip as he walks

The pup was diagnosed with the unusual double mutation of L2hga or L-2-hydroxyglutaric aciduria - a debilitating genetic disease found in Staffies and some other breeds which can cause wobbly walking, fits and muscle cramps - shortly after arriving at RSPCA Essex South, Southend and District Branch.

Staff and volunteers at the centre raised concerns with vets when Winston arrived as a stray.

Kathy Butler, branch animal support worker, said: “When Winston arrived we realised he had a roached back, appeared tense through his body and did little skips when he was walking.

"A few days after he arrived, when he was out on a walk, he collapsed."

She added: “We took him to the vets and started monitoring him very closely. We started to notice the tensions through his body, his odd wobbly gait - where his back end hops, skips and jumps - and his muscle cramps.

"We also noticed that he’d struggle when reaching down to his bowls with his hind legs rising up off of the floor.”

After speaking to a number of different vets, a diagnostic test found Winston had the very rare L2hga.

The support worker added: “Sadly, L2hga can be quite debilitating and, sadly, there’s no cure and little treatment. It can also reduce a dog’s lifespan.

“We’ve now got Winston on medication and supplements, as recommended to us by vets, but what we really want is to find him an understanding and loving new home where he can enjoy his life - however long left of it he has.

“He’s a lovely natured lad who hasn’t had a great start in life and can be a little worried by new things and strange situations. But he’s incredibly friendly, loves people and enjoys being with other dogs.”

For more information on Winston visit his online profile. Anyone who thinks they might be able to offer Winston a home should contact RSPCA Essex South, Southend and District Branch by emailing: dogs@rspcaessexsouth.org.uk.