A NEW route from the north east to Southend airport has been announced.
Flights between Newcastle and Southend will begin from March 29.
Passengers are able to book flights through airline Flybe from today.
Newcastle Airport tweeted earlier: "New route alert!
"From March 29th Flybe will being flying direct from Newcastle to Southend airport, making the capital even more accessible from the North East."
New route alert!!!— Newcastle Airport (@NCLairport) February 27, 2020
From March 29th @flybe will being flying direct from Newcastle to @SouthendAirport making the capital even more accessible from the North East.
Book now: https://t.co/RAk3B3qYQo pic.twitter.com/vnruAaugVC
