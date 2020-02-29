CAR insurance is a legal requirement for motorists, but whether it’s valid or not depends on how accurate the information your insurance company holds is.

Providing false information or failing to update with changes of circumstance, whether accidentally or not, can invalidate your insurance meaning your insurer is able to refuse to pay out for claims, or even cancel your policy.

Some types of misinformation may even be classed as fraud and could see you end up in court.

These ten easy to make mistakes have been shared by CarParts4Less.co.uk in a bid to make sure drivers are clued up on the issues.

1. Lying about your main address

It can be tempting to put down your home address as somewhere different to where your car stays every night - a parents’ house while you are at university, for example, or at your house when you spend five nights a week living at your partner’s. However, doing so can mean your insurer can refuse to pay out any claims made, for example if your car is broken into in the location it actually resides.

2. Ignoring your morning commute

The commute to and from work, or even to and from the train station, are not covered by this policy, so upgrading to a social and commuting is necessary, even if you only commute a few times a month.

3. Not informing your insurer about any car modifications

Car modifications can affect your insurance premium for two reasons; if they increase the likelihood of an accident, or if they increase the likelihood of theft.

4. Not informing your insurance company of minor accidents

In the case of small bumps or minor accidents where only cosmetic damage occurs, it’s common for motorists to have their car fixed without making a claim. However, even if you intend not to claim, it is important to inform your insurance of any damage received, as to not do so is a breach of your policy.

5. Fronting

Insurance for young drivers often costs more than groups deemed less of a risk, and one way some motorists try and get round these higher premiums is by having a low risk driver, such as a parent or partner, named as the main policy holder, and adding the real motorist as a named driver. If you get caught ‘fronting’, your policy will immediately be cancelled, and any claims denied.

6. Using more miles than you thought

It’s important to be as accurate as possible when providing this figure, rather than just guessing, as it’s possible your insurance provider will decide not to pay a claim if your mileage is higher than what you’ve estimated.

7. Driving with pets

Unsecured pets can make a car more at risk of accidents, as they may distract the driver or even physically get in the way of driving. If you crash with an unsecured pet in the car, it’s likely that your insurance company will refuse to pay for your claim.

8. Letting other people drive your car

It’s more than likely that your own policy only covers vehicle damage that happens when a named driver is in the car, so while your friend can legally drive it, any accidents that occur may not be able to be claimed for.

9. You’ve recently changed jobs

Your current occupation is one of the factors used to determine your risk profile, so it’s important to update your insurance company if you have changed jobs or occupations. Failure to do so many mean any claims made after a job change can be denied by your insurer.

10. Charging for lifts

Some policies specifically exclude cover for car sharing, whether you make profit or not. For those whose policies do allow lift sharing, it may be void if you make a profit from giving lifts - many state you may only make enough to cover petrol and driving costs.

