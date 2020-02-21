A large diesel spill caused vehicles to spin off the A120.

Police were called after the fuel was spilled on the main road.

It was affecting drivers heading from Horsley Cross to Harwich.

A number of vehicles reportedly spun off the road under the slippery conditions.

A spokesman for the Tendring Police team said no one had been hurt.

There were long delays whilst officers worked with Highways England to return the road back to a safe condition.

Police also closed the London-bound side of the A120 between Ramsey and Wix.

The diesel spill is thought to have been caused by a crash.

One driver who was travelling towards Colchester at 8pm said: "I started noticing the slippery surface from Horsley Cross all way down to new roundabout at Bromley.

"When I got there there were two cars pulled up - one on road to Bromley and one at the start of dual carriageway.

"Then another car stopped further along a120 in lay-by hazard lights on.

"The roundabouts were a bit like ice rinks."