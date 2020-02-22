There has been a beauty boon in the county, and we are now spoilt for choice of spas.

Indeed, the UK’s first purpose-built detox and wellness retreat, the Glass House, in Bulphan, launched just three months ago.

But with winter blues showing no sign of dispersing, and us all quite frankly in need of some pampering, we couldn’t resist taking a closer look at some of our county’s most chic spas.

Lifehouse Spa

With its “hidden sanctuary”, exclusively for couples, its thermal spa and swimming pool, its 89 rooms and Mediterranean inspired menu, it’s one of the jewels in crown of UK spas.

Just 80 minutes from London by train and close to the pretty Essex coastal town of Frinton-on-Sea – it has won awards galore. And it’s not hard to see why.

Maison Talbooth

Meanwhile, set back and beyond a gravel driveway, Maison Talbooth looks out across Constable Country and the Dedham Vale.

Established in 1969, this 19th century modernised house has 12 uniquely designed bedrooms named after the famous poets of recent centuries, and just been awarded 4 AA red stars by the AA. The outdoor heated pool is a real stand-out feature and when enjoying a spa day guests can also make the most of the hot tub and have access to the hotel’s tennis courts.

The Glass House Retreat

The newly-opened Glass House Retreat has 21 rooms and the interiors were designed by owner Joy Jarvis to create a calming aesthetic.

Those in need of a truly tranquil experience can relax and unwind in the sauna, 12-metre indoor heated swimming pool and enjoy treatments from expert therapists using Elemis products. While those wanting to rejuvenate and lose weight can make the most of the retreat’s state-of-the-art panoramic gym featuring world-class equipment by Matrix.

Nutrition is at the heart of the retreat Glass House champions plant-based cuisine. A cookery school led by head chef Miguel Gouveia is also available to enable guests to learn the art of nutrition and make delicious meals to ensure that their wellness journey can continue back at home.

Greenwood Hotel and Spa

Grade II listed 17th century manor house, Greenwood Hotel and Spa offers a sauna, steam room and jacuzzi hot tub as well as an 20-metre indoor pool. The Stock spot also offers treatments using award-winning Elemis products and Natural Spa Factory treatments and products. And the studio also offers a wide variety of exercise classes. Themed afternoon tea packages there sell out super fast (yes, February’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory package we are looking at you) so it’s worth booking up that retreat sooner rather than later!

Athenaeum Club

Tucked away off Aviation Way,in Rochford, is five-star luxury health spa and private members club, Athenaeum club. Its pool is possibly one of the most Instagram-able – but in the interest of preserving the tranquillity, guests are kindly asked to refrain from snapping away. With afternoon tea packages and various treatments available the spa hopes you’ll “walk in and float out”.

Orsett Hall

Perched on 12 acres of landscaped gardens, 4-star Orsett Hall offers a state-of-the-art spa, complete with spa pool, steam room, sauna, jacuzzi, gym and relaxation room. Set within the Sartoria building with Orsett Hall’s grounds, there are also six treatment rooms and four nail bars. Keeping things super fresh they offer everything from twilight packages to vegan spa days and couple’s retreats.