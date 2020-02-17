Olly Murs has paid a heartbreaking tribute to co-star Caroline Flack following her death aged 40.

The TV presenter was found dead at her home in east London on Saturday, after taking her own life.

Olly and Caroline worked together on the Xtra Factor and the X Factor.

In the emotional post the Witham popstar said: "My heart is forever broken.. I’ve lost something today that I’ll never ever get back.. and that’s you.

"From the first moment we met in Birmingham 2011 and had literally 10mins to say hello, get mic’d up and head out to work together on Xtra.

"We never stopped laughing, flirting (who can forget that), eating cheeseburger chasers, singing (which I always loved hearing), the arguments (which I never won), the disagreements on what jokes to say or what outfits you should wear, these are the moments I’ve always cherished but right now as I write this it’s hit me I won’t have them moments again.

"I haven’t stopped crying since the news, after we stopped working together in 2015 we didn’t see each other as much as we should have but we always spoke on the phone or messaged plus whenever I did see ya out and about, like a sister we’d just kiss and make up and was back being us every single time.

"I remember messaging you at your toughest time to let you know that I never read or listened to any of the c*** people were saying about you, I was just worried about my friend.

"I always knew how fragile you were but I never ever thought this would be the last contact we would have.

"We always said we was friends for life and trust me you will be with me forever.

"My kids will know you, my grandkids will and then I’ll see you again, give you a huge hug, a huge kiss, get mic’d up and have you by my side again.

"This will hurt forever, love you cazza, Your Ols."

Flack stepped down from presenting the current winter series of Love Island after is was accused of assaulted her boyfriend.

The ITV programme did not air on Sunday night, but will be back on Monday with a tribute to Flack.

An ITV spokeswoman said: "Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection.

"All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news.

"After careful consultation between Caroline's representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline's tragic death we have decided not to broadcast tonight's Love Island out of respect for Caroline's family.

"Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts."