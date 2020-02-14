Chelmsford Weekly News
Chelmsford Weekly News

Updates as section of historic seaside pier collapses

2
Menu

Live blog: Section of historic Clacton Pier collapses

By George King

Last updated:

    A SECTION of Clacton Pier has collapsed into the sea, it has been reported.
  • We will be documenting the developing situation here with live updates.

Chelmsford Weekly News
News
Jobs
Sport
What's On
Competitions
Announcements
e-editions
Education