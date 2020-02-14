After Storm Ciara last weekend people across Essex are set for another weekend of strong winds and rain.

The Met Office has issued several National Severe Weather Warnings for wind and rain from Saturday through to Monday.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington has said: “Storm Dennis will bring another very unsettled spell of weather this weekend with a risk of flooding, particularly in parts of England and Wales and also southern Scotland, where snowmelt will add to the flood risk.

“Following Storm Ciara last weekend and further spells of rain this week, the ground is already saturated in places."

With Storm Dennis bringing further heavy and persistent rain over the weekend, there is a risk of significant impacts from flooding, including damage to property and a danger to life from fast flowing floodwater.

Mr Willington added: “Our advice is to keep an eye on the latest weather forecast and weather warnings for your area and to follow the safety advice from officials.”

People have been warned not to drive or walk through any flood water.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Laura Ellam said: “It’ll be windy across the UK this weekend – on Saturday the strongest winds will be across England and Wales, and on Sunday the strongest winds will be across Northern Ireland, Scotland, and parts of northern England and north Wales, with coastal gales of 70mph at times.

"Monday will be another windy day, but the heavy rain will be replaced by blustery, wintry showers.”