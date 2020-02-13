Four men have been charged by detectives investigating the theft of around £120,000 from cash machines across Essex, Kent and London.

Individual machines in London Road, Northfleet, and Valley Drive, Gravesend, are reported to have been tampered with on January 11 and January 17 2020 respectively.

A further five offences are reported to have taken place in Colchester, Greenwich, Bromley and Barking between December 31 2019 and January 21 2020.

Petru-Giani Feraru, 22, of no fixed address, Razvan Danaila, 30, of Garnett Way, Walthamstow, Robert Danaila, 25, of Ilford lane, Ilford, and Victor Camara, 32, of Eldeland, Basildon, have each been charged with conspiracy to steal.

They have all been remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday February 24.

A 31-year-old man from Wolverhampton was also arrested in connection with the investigation and has been released, pending further enquiries.