The UK's week of miserable weather looks set to continue as it prepares to be struck by a country-wide storm for the second weekend in a row.

A host of yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office from Thursday until Monday, which include the arrival of Storm Dennis this weekend.

On Saturday, three warnings of wind and rain cover all of England, Wales and southern Scotland for most of the day.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said Storm Dennis, the fourth named storm of the 2019-20 season, would bring severe gales and heavy rain that will push east across the country.

Saturday is expected to be "the most hazardous day", he said.

"Whilst it's going to be very windy, they do look like they will be a touch down to what we saw with Storm Ciara," he added.

Wind speeds reached 97mph under Storm Ciara and Mr Burkill said gusts from Storm Dennis will hit 60 to 70mph in exposed spots.

Strong winds and heavy rain will still be present on Sunday, with the whole of the UK covered by yellow weather alerts.

Mr Burkill said: "The unsettled weather won't subside massively any time soon".

The weekend's weather runs the risk of bringing further flooding to parts of the country, with the Environment Agency urging people "to stay safe and remain vigilant".

It has also warned people against taking "dangerous" so-called storm selfies.