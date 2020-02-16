Pubs, clubs and bars in Essex will be able to open for an extra two hours to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Venues which are licensed to trade until 11pm, will be allowed keep serving until 1am on Friday May 8 and Saturday May 9.

The order will also apply to premises licensed to provide entertainment such as music, dances, plays and films.

Commemorations and community events will be held across the country to remember the heroism of armed forces personnel and the contribution of ordinary citizens to the war effort.

The early May bank holiday has been moved from Monday May 4 to Friday May 8 to mark the anniversary.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "VE Day events across the country will see the nation come together to pay tribute to the heroes who fought for our freedom and supported the war effort at home.

"Pubs are at the heart of our communities and this is a great opportunity to raise a glass to mark this historic occasion."

Past national occasions where the government has extended licensing hours have included the FIFA World Cup in 2014 and the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012.