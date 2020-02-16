FANCY becoming a camp fire cooking connoisseur?

Not only is cooking in the great outdoors a great skill to learn, it’s bags of fun too.

Fortunately there are a few events coming up across Essex during the half-term holiday where you can indulge in some al fresco campfire cooking

On Tuesday, February 18, there will be campfire cooking at Fingringhoe Wick Visitor Centre.

The nature spot, near Colchester, will be hosting an afternoon event packed with tasty treats on the campfire. Cost is £8 and spaces must be booked in advance via www.essexwt.org.uk.

The following day, on Wednesday, February 19, Thameside Nature Park in Thurrock will be holding a similar event.

The cost for the ‘Winter Campfire & S’mores’ event will be £6 and again, places are limited so they must be booked in advance.

Parents and their little ones can can have fun making a fire, roasting marshmallows and enjoying the outdoors. Call to book a place on 01375 643342.

Ingrebourne Valley Visitor Centre in Hornchurch will also be Den Building & Camp Fire Cooking event on Tuesday, February 18. Visit www.essexwt.org.uk/events/2020-02-18-den-building-camp-fire-cooking