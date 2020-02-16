Half term is upon us and no doubt the parents among us are looking for ways to keep the kids entertained.

And in between zoo trips, beach visits and cinema trips you may be want to enjoy eating out.

The cost of keeping hungry little mouths fed, especially in restaurants, can soon add up for families.

But here we have put together a list of places kids can eat for 'free' or as little as £1 next week.

Carluccio’s

The chain, which has a restaurant in Colchester, is offering a main course, dessert and soft drink for just £1 with every adult main ordered.

Little ones must be ten and under can enjoy classic Italian family favourites including pasta with ragu, meatballs, or pesto; ham and pea risotto or a creamy lasagne.

To finish, young gastronomes can pick from a choice of desserts such as Italian sorbet or yoghurt with fresh berries.

It runs from midday to 5pm.

Las Iguanas

The Latin themed restaurant is based in Braintree, Chelmsford and Lakeside.

It runs a kids eat free promotions during school holidays.

Each grown up ordering a main meal from the à la carte menu can claim a free niños meal which includes a main, two sides and a dessert from the kids menu.

The menu includes tacos, burgers and quesadillas.

Bella Italia

The chain's offer includes one free kids Piccolo or Grande meal, including 3 courses and a drink, with each purchase of a full priced adult main.

Valid from 12 noon every day except Saturdays from Sunday 16 to Sunday 23 February.

The menu includes create your own pizza and pasta, burgers and sausage and chips.

There are restaurants in Basildon, Southend and Lakeside.

Morrisons cafe

The supermarket chain runs a kids eat free deal after 3pm each day.

It applies when an adult meal priced £4.50 and above is purchased.

The child must be under 16 years of age and present at the time of purchase.

The free meal must be a kids meal purchased from the

customer Café kids menu or chilled kids snack pack.

Brewers Fayre

At selected restaurants until 10.30am every day, you can tuck into all-you-can-eat brekkie for £9.50.

With every such breakfast purchased, two kids get to eat for free (also unlimited).

Although Brewers Fayre says all restaurants are participating, it's wise to find your nearest and call ahead to check.

You can also opt for the cheaper continental breakfast from £7.50.

Sizzling Pubs

The brand, which has pubs in Benfleet and Grays, is running a kids deal.

If you download the Sizzling Pubs app, you can get a voucher giving you one kids' main for £1 per adult meal purchased on Mon-Fri between 3pm and 7pm only.

Kids' mains are normally £4.99 (or £3.99 for under-5s).

You can't use it with any other offer.