Latitude Festival has unveiled a host of new names which will perform at the event this summer.
Earlier this year organisers announced Haim, The Chemical Brothers, Liam Gallagher, and Bill Bailey would headline the festival.
Now big names such as Snow Patrol and La Roux will join the roll-call.
The 15th edition of the festival takes place in the grounds of Henham Park, Suffolk, across July 16 to 19.
Snow Patrol were forced to cancel their headline slot at Latitude last year due to illness, and they make a triumphant return in 2020.
The band will perform on The Obelisk Stage in the coveted Sunday lunchtime slot.
Snow Patrol said: “Snow Patrol are thrilled to perform our Reworked set (featuring 14 musicians no less) as special guests.
"Having played the first ever Latitude in 2006 we were gutted that injury forced us to cancel our headline slot last year. Thank you Latitude for giving us another chance to make it up.”
Brits Critics' Choice nominee and YouTube's One To Watch for 2019, Mahalia makes her Latitude debut on The Obelisk Stage.
For tickets visit www.latitudefestival.com.
Music acts announced:
- SNOW PATROL REWORKED
- ANNA MEREDITTH
- ANNABEL ALLUM
- BAD SOUNDS
- BANKS
- BLACK PUMAS
- CATE LE BON
- CHLOE MORIONDO
- CITY AND COLOUR
- CONFIDENCE MAN
- GHETTS
- HINDS
- JOESEF
- KATE TEMPEST
- KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD
- KING KONG COMPANY
- LA PRIEST
- LA ROUX
- LES AMAZONES D'AFRIQUE
- LOLA YOUNG
- LYRA
- MAHALIA
- MARTHAGUNN
- MEN I TRUST
- MIRRA MAY
- MISS GRITT
- NADIA ROSE
- NUBYA GARCIA
- OKLOU
- OSCAR JEROME
- PORRIDGE RADIO
- PURITY RING
- SORRY
- STELLA DONNELLY
- THE BETHS
- TOVE LO
Arts acts announced:
- SIMON AMSTELL
- ABIGOLIAH SCHAMAUN (MC)
- ANGELA BARNES
- BIRMINGHAM ROYAL BALLET
- BRIAN AND ROGER
- BRITISH PODCAST AWARDS: BEST LIVE SHOW WINNER
- CHORTLE STUDENT COMEDY AWARD FINALISTSS
- FIVE DIALS LAUNCH
- FLO & JOAN
- FLO PERRY: HOW TO HAVE FEMINIST SEX
- JAYDE ADAMS
- JENNY ECLAIR & JUDITH HOLDER: OLDER AND WIDER
- KERRY GODLIMAN
- LAURA DOCKRILL: WHAT HAVE I DONE?
- MARK KERMODE LIVE IN 3D
- MY MATE BOUGHT A TOASTER
- OLGA KOCH
- PATRICK BARKHAM: WILD CHILD
- POD BIBLE LIVE
- RAYNOR WINN: THE WILD SILENCE
- RICH HALL
- SALON LONDON present GIGANTIC: 300 BOOKS YOU WON’T HAVE TO READ
- SALON LONDON: DON'T LOOK BACK IN ANGER: A HISTORY OF BRIT POP
- SECRET ARTISTS with ANNIE MCGRATH
- SHAZIA MIRZA
- SOPHIE MACKINTOSH
- THE POETRY EXCHANGE
- THE TWO SHOT PODCAST
- WOMEN'S PRIZE FOR FICTION: KATE MOSSE