Latitude Festival has unveiled a host of new names which will perform at the event this summer.

Earlier this year organisers announced Haim, The Chemical Brothers, Liam Gallagher, and Bill Bailey would headline the festival.

Now big names such as Snow Patrol and La Roux will join the roll-call.

The 15th edition of the festival takes place in the grounds of Henham Park, Suffolk, across July 16 to 19.

Snow Patrol were forced to cancel their headline slot at Latitude last year due to illness, and they make a triumphant return in 2020.

The band will perform on The Obelisk Stage in the coveted Sunday lunchtime slot.

Snow Patrol said: “Snow Patrol are thrilled to perform our Reworked set (featuring 14 musicians no less) as special guests.

"Having played the first ever Latitude in 2006 we were gutted that injury forced us to cancel our headline slot last year. Thank you Latitude for giving us another chance to make it up.”

Brits Critics' Choice nominee and YouTube's One To Watch for 2019, Mahalia makes her Latitude debut on The Obelisk Stage.

For tickets visit www.latitudefestival.com.

Music acts announced:

SNOW PATROL REWORKED

ANNA MEREDITTH

ANNABEL ALLUM

BAD SOUNDS

BANKS

BLACK PUMAS

CATE LE BON

CHLOE MORIONDO

CITY AND COLOUR

CONFIDENCE MAN

GHETTS

HINDS

JOESEF

KATE TEMPEST

KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD

KING KONG COMPANY

LA PRIEST

LA ROUX

LES AMAZONES D'AFRIQUE

LOLA YOUNG

LYRA

MAHALIA

MARTHAGUNN

MEN I TRUST

MIRRA MAY

MISS GRITT

NADIA ROSE

NUBYA GARCIA

OKLOU

OSCAR JEROME

PORRIDGE RADIO

PURITY RING

SORRY

STELLA DONNELLY

THE BETHS

TOVE LO

Arts acts announced: