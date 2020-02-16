Fixed penalty notices are an 'administrative alternative' to prosecution before a magistrates’ court.
It includes a fine and in most cases penalty points too.
If you are stopped for a motoring offence which can be dealt with in this way you will be issued a notice on the spot or through the post from the police.
If you accept guilt, pay the fine or collect the points, you will avoid a court summons, but if you challenge it you will have to appear in court.
A notice will be £50, £100, £200 or £300.
There are two types of fixed penalty notices - endorsable and non-endorsable.
An endorsable ticket means points on your licence – normally three points – while a non-endorsable ticket is a fine only.
If you commit a driving offence which is considered more serious, for example drink driving, you will end up in court.
The RAC has put together a list of offences which could land you with a fine and points.
£50 non-endorsable fixed penalty notice offences include:
- Neglect of traffic regulations (e.g. failing to conform to traffic signs – give way, roundabout vehicle priority, box junction road markings)
- Negligent use of motor vehicle (e.g. not in proper control, driver not having full view ahead, opening car door as to cause injury)
- Vehicle registration and excise licence offences (e.g. registration mark not easily readable)
- Motorway offences (e.g. stopping vehicle on hard shoulder without a valid reason)
- Vehicle or part in dangerous or defective condition (e.g. window not clear and unobstructed, no windscreen wipers)
- Neglect of pedestrian rights (e.g. not driving on the road)
- Lighting offences (e.g. lamps not showing steady lights, misuse of head/fog lights)
- Noise offences (e.g. causing unnecessary noise, sounding horn at night)
- Load offences (e.g. exceeding weight restriction)
- Cycle and motorcycle offences (e.g. cycling on footpath, motorcyclists not wearing protective headgear)
£100 endorsable fixed penalty notice offences include:
- Speeding offences
- Careless driving (e.g. middle lane hogging and tailgating and reckless overtaking)
- Motorway offences (e.g. reversing on a motorway, driving on hard shoulder/central reservation, using lanes marked with red ‘X’ signs)
- Neglect of traffic directions (e.g. not stopping at a red traffic light)
- Neglect of pedestrian rights (e.g. stopping within limits of zebra/pelican/puffin crossing)
- Load offences (e.g. danger of injury due to number of passengers or manner in which they are carried)
- Motorcycle offences (e.g. carrying more than one passenger)
- Unrestrained animals (e.g. distraction from unsecured dogs in the back seat)
£100 non-endorsable fixed penalty notice offences include:
- Failure to wear a seat belt whilst driving
- Vehicle test offence (using a vehicle without a valid MOT certificate)
£200 endorsable fixed penalty notice offences include:
- Duty to identify driver
- Using a handheld mobile phone whilst driving
£300 endorsable fixed penalty offences include:
- Driving without third party insurance
