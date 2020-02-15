Communities across north Essex were hit by strong winds and flooding as Storm Ciara battered the UK this week.

And this weekend we are set for more bad weather as Storm Dennis rolls in.

Here we have taken a look back at the storms of December 2013 when our coastal towns fell victim twice in the month.

At the start of the month flood alerts were issued for the coastline from Harwich round to the Blackwater estuary.

A flood evacuation zone has been put in place for Jaywick and there were severe flood warnings for Seawick, Point Clear and West Mersea.

Beach huts at coastal locations were damaged and some swept away.

The open air swimming pool at Brightlingsea was cordoned off after emergency services received reports of a gas cloud surrounding it.

It is believed chemicals and sea water mixed letting off potentially toxic smoke.

Then in the days before Christmas the area was struck by more high tides and strong winds.

Trees were uprooted, walls knocked over and roads flooded.