A MAN who died following a collision in Little Clacton on Friday had sustained ‘traumatic chest injuries’.

Dean Clark, 41, from Little Clacton, died at the scene following a collision with a van shortly before 11pm on Friday 7 February in The Street.

A post-mortem examination was held yesterday (Sunday February 9) and found he had sustained traumatic chest injuries consistent with an assault with a vehicle.

Craigh Garton, 41, of Upper Branston Road, Clacton, was arrested shortly after the incident.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court charged with murder today (Monday 10 February).