Easyjet is contacting passengers on one of its flights after one traveller on board was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The plane landed at Gatwick Airport on January 28, arriving from Geneva.

An Easyjet spokeswoman said: "We have been notified by the public health authority that a customer who had recently travelled on one of its flights has since been diagnosed with the Coronavirus.

"Public Health England has contacted all passengers who were seated in the vicinity of the customer on flight EZS8481 from Geneva to London Gatwick on January 28 to provide guidance in line with procedures.

"As the customer was not experiencing any symptoms, the risk to others on board the flight is very low.

"We remain in contact with the public health authorities and are following their guidance.

"The health and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is the airline’s highest priority.

"All of the crew who operated have been advised to monitor themselves for a 14 day period since the flight in line with Public Health England advice and the original flight was 13 days ago and none are displaying any symptoms."

It comes as four more patients in England have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to eight.

The four people infected are all known contacts of a businessman who was diagnosed in Brighton last week and who contracted the virus at a conference in Singapore.

On his way back the UK, he visited a chalet in a ski region of France, where other Britons were subsequently taken ill with the virus.

The Department of Health said the four people newly-diagnosed contracted the virus in France.

The Government has declared coronavirus a "serious and imminent threat to public health" as it introduced new powers to deal with the spread of the virus.