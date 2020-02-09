Towns and villages across Essex have seen more than 100 pubs close since 2001.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics looked at the growth in the pub and bar industry across the UK.

We've taken a look at some of the hostelries in the county which are up for sale.

The Bath House, Walton

The 20th century inn has come onto the market for the first time in 30 years.

It is on offer for £95,000 with a ten year 'free of tie' renewable lease.

The Star and Garter, Chelmsford

The pub in Moulsham Street is on the market for £89,000.

Agent Guy Simmonds Business Transfers describes it as a "extremely rare" opportunity to procure an established business.

The Drum Inn, Earls Colne

This pub with a ten year 'free of tie' lease is on the market for £69,950.

It has four bedrooms to let and owners accommodation.

The Vine, Great Bardfield

The traditional village pub could be yours for £55,000.

The Hanover Inn, Harwich

The 17th century Grade II listed freehouse is for sale for £425,000. The multi-award winning has a fully equipped commercial catering kitchen.

The Leather Bottle, Colchester

The town pub is available with a free of tie lease for £57,200. The lease has six years remaining. The traditional community inn is around 400 years old.

Chequers, Roxwell

The Chequers dates back to the 17th century and is predominantly a two-storey timber-framed and plastered building.

The freehold is on the market for offers in excess of £400,000.

New Bell, Harwich

The Harwich town pub is on the market as a freehold, with offers in region of £350,000. The whole building has undergone a complete refurbishment since acquisition in 2015.

Kings Arms, Dovercourt

The Kings Arms occupies a corner plot on the High Street and is within walking distance of Dovercourt railway station. The freehold is available for offers in region of £210,000.

The Royal, Dovercourt

The pub on Main Road is up for sale with prospective buyers asked to contact the seller about the price.

The Butchers Arms, Dunmow

Freehold, £740,000

The White Rose, Great Bromley

The pub, which is closed, is on the market for £380,000. Its listing suggests it could be suitable for an alternative use.

Cherry Tree, Oakley

The detached pub has views of North Sea and is on the market for £375,000.

The Royal Marine, Walton

The venue boasts a bar, lounge, games room and function room. It is on offer for £350,000.

Kings Head, Bradwell on Sea

The Kings Head is believed to date back to the 1500s and is predominantly brick-built with timber framing under a tiled roof. The lease is available for £67,500.