A new route offering flights and holidays to Iceland will launch from Stansted Airport.

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks is launching a programme of “once-in-a-lifetime” trips to the Nordic destination.

But those hoping to fly off to see the Northern Lights will have to wait a bit longer as the route will launch at the end of this year.

There will be five special flights in total, one in October, one in November and three in March 2021, with the choice of three-night or four-night trips to the North Atlantic island.

Iceland is a brand-new destination for the airline from Stansted.

The destination offers an incredible number of things to do and see for holidaymakers, whether it’s a few days in Reykjavik, a Northern Lights experience or a tour to see its renowned lagoons, waterfalls, geysers and glaciers.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Following the enormous popularity of our services to Iceland, we are delighted to be offering a greatly expanded programme for Winter 20/21.

"This includes launching once-in-a-lifetime trips to Iceland from London Stansted Airport for the first time.

"Iceland is a destination that is rapidly growing in popularity thanks to its huge variety of choice for travellers.

"Whether it is geothermal spas, geysers, natural parks, the incredible Auroa Borealis or the world’s northernmost capital Reykjavik, this small North Atlantic island is truly unique.

"The beauty of Iceland, coupled with Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks’ award-winning benefits, means we are confident that these new trips will be very popular with customers from London Stansted Airport.”

Aboudy Nasser, London Stansted’s Chief Commercial Officer, added: “The addition of Iceland is fantastic news for passengers across London and the East of England wishing to explore this incredible country with the convenience and choice of travelling from their local airport.”

The announcement comes just a few weeks after the airline unveiled six brand new Greek destinations from Stansted in Summer – Santorini, Mykonos, Lesvos, Kalamata (Peloponnese), Skiathos and Preveza.

Bookings can be made online at www.jet2.com or www.jet2CityBreaks.com