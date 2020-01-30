Whirlpool is to recall an extra 5,000 washing machines after finding problems in three more models, adding to a recall of more than half a million units that were at risk of catching fire.

The company said models WMAQC641PUK, WMAQG741PUK and WMFG741GUK will be added to the recall list, and that it would contact all owners of the machines it is aware of.

The model numbers can be found in the recess inside the door or on the back of the appliance.

Whirlpool said it had located more than 165,000 of the machines on its recall list since launching a campaign to track them down earlier in the month.

It said in a statement: "Nearly two million people have contacted Whirlpool to check if their washing machines are part of the recall since the company announced the safety issue in mid-December.

"Over 90 per cent of these people have been given peace of mind that their appliances are not affected."

The recall started when customers discovered flaws with the washing machines' door locking system that can cause the devices to overheat and catch fire.

The problem affected Hotpoint and Indesit branded products sold in the UK between October 2014 and February 2018.

This is a full list of the models involved in the Whirlpool recall of fire-risk Hotpoint and Indesit branded washing machines.

Three models were added to the recall on Wednesday:

WMAQC 641P UK Hotpoint

WMAQG 741P UK Hotpoint

WMFG 741G UK Hotpoint

These are the models that were previously recalled: