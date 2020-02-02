With romance in the air, it is time to think about where to head for the ultimate date night.

And Essex has a wealth of top eateries to choose from.

Whether you want a quiet place by the river or somewhere in the town where it is bustling and busy, here’s some food for thought when planning the perfect meal with a loved one this Valentine’s Day...

Blue Strawberry Bistrot, Hatfield Peverel, Chelmsford

Candle-lit tables, open fires and exposed beams make this a setting worthy of Cupid himself. The restaurant is hailed as one of the finest in Essex and has built its enviable reputation in the ten years since it opened.

The menu speaks for itself, but its the ambience of stepping back in time, with old etchings and prints on the walls, antique books and ornaments in the corner and subdued lighting that will inspire feelings of amour.

The 1935 Rooftop Restaurant, Southend

Situated on top of a five-storey hotel on the Southend coast, this venue has views of the estuary to bring out the romantic side in everyone.

This is the first rooftop restaurant and bar in Essex and has become a popular venue for evening dinner and drinks not to mention a relaxing Sunday lunch.

Le Talbooth, Dedham

Found in one of the most picturesque villages in North Essex, Le Talbooth has long been a go-to venue for special occasions.

The historic is quite literally sitting on the banks for the River Stour so if you wrap up you could even take your drinks outside to enjoy the scenery.

Established in 1952, the restaurant is owned by the Milsom family who also run the nearby Milsoms restaurant and focus on high quality, freshly produced food.

One of the highlights for diners is the wooden chest of handcrafted chocolates brought out for diners at the end of the meal with dishes including Confit Pave of cod, best end of Suffolk Lamb and Dedham Vale Chateaubriand, for two of course, with dauphinoise potatoes.

The Galvin Green Man Great Waltham near Chelmsford

Said to be one of the oldest pubs in Britain, the Green Man was a return to their roots for award-winning chef brothers Chris and Jeff Galvin, who were born in Essex.

As well as the pub menu the brothers, who have written a host of recipe books, have also added a restaurant within an existing orangery with panoramic views across the Essex countryside, and the nearby River Chelmer.

The menus change daily but the brothers, who have already won a host of awards for the pub and own a number of other eateries across the country, can be relied up to come up trumps for a special occasion.

The Pier, Harwich

Also owned by the Milsom family, the Pier offers stunning sea views.

If you are lucky, you can head out to the balcony to take in the vista before enjoying the huge array of gins, in the speciality gin library they have on offer in the downstairs Navyard bar and terrace. You could stick to the small plates of food offered here or head up to the main restaurant, influenced by the best European cooking and celebrating the changing food influences from Britain’s mainland.

Taking a brasserie approach, it is on the first floor of the building, dating back to 1860, which has been completely modernised in recent years.