IF you are an appreciator of all things chocolate, then you’re in luck.

It has been announced that a second chocolate festival will be held in Essex this year and you’ll want to get the dates in your diary.

Following on from the first Cressing Temple Barns chocolate fest in April last year, due to public demand the event will be repeated this year - but for two days instead of one this time.

The Essex Chocolate Festival will give chocolate lovers access to see a variety of chocolate related stalls.

There will also be specific workshops and talks you can book onto throughout the day where you can learn about the history of chocolate.

There will also be the chance to meet the Easter Bunny to try a chocolate trail and enjoy an outdoor cinema screening.

The festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, April 4 and 5.

It will also feature food, drink and craft stalls, a children’s trail and local entertainment.

The event will be on from 11am-4pm both days.

Car parking at Cressing Temple Barns, near Braintree, is free of charge. Advance tickets are £7.50 for adults and £5 for under 16’s. Under 2’s are free.

For more information, visit www.explore-essex.com