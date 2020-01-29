A RETIRED police dog attacked by a thug while on duty has been praised by her handler.

Niall Martin, 29, yanked at police dog Ivy's jaw and grabbed her by the throat during an attack last January.

He was given a ten-week suspended prison sentence last week.

Handler PC Sophie Chesters attended Blackthorn Avenue in Colchester after reports of a domestic when Ivy was attacked.

Now happily retired and living with PC Chesters, she has suffered no long-lasting impact from the attack.

She said: “She is happily settled into home life with me and my family.

"She enjoys laying on the sofa and being treated like a princess.

“I was extremely proud of her during the incident.

"Despite being attacked she did her utmost to protect me while detaining Martin.

“Despite her ordeal, Ivy remains a well-balanced and sociable dog.

"I will always be proud of what she achieved during her career and that evening.

“Only a few nights after that incident she caught a fleeing burglar in Colchester.

"I look forward to her enjoying the luxuries of retirement, it's well deserved."

Martin, now of The Strand, Ipswich, was ordered to attend an accredited programme and 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days and pay £300 costs, and £50 to the dog handler who suffered back pain during the incident.

Chief Inspector Shaun Kane said: “This incident was particularly cruel due to the vicious attack Martin had subjected Police Dog Ivy to.

“Police dogs are very much our staff and members of our policing family.

"Acting in the service of duty to keep people safe in our communities, upholding the law and keeping the peace.

“There was no excuse for the behaviour Martin displayed and I am immensely proud of the police response on the day and bravery shown by all.

“PD Ivy acted to protect his police officer handler and members of the public with unwavering loyalty.”