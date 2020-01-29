NINE pets were rescued from a house fire.

Firefighters were called to the fire in Glenwood Avenue, Westcliff at 6.28pm yesterday.

On arrival, crews reported that there was a fire in a downstairs bedroom that had spread to an adjoining conservatory.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire by 8.11pm.

The cause of the fire was an incense stick that had caught alight to bedding and spread through the bedroom.

The family has been left homeless after the house was badly fire and smoke damaged and two of the occupants were treated for smoke inhalation.

They were both left in the care of the Ambulance Service .

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters rescued five dogs, two guinea pigs, a lizard and a snake from the property. All nine pets were unharmed.

Watch Manager Gary Finan from Southend Fire Station said: "We’d urge everyone to be careful when handling incense sticks and candles.

"The end of an incense stick is like a lit cigarette and can easily catch neighbouring items alight.

"If you are using incense sticks and candles in your home, please make sure they are in appropriate holders."

Essex Fire Service has issued safety advice for using candles, tea lights or incense sticks in the home: