Lakeside is boosting the mood of shoppers by using the power of colour.

Research has revealed that blue and green can help easy anxiety, and yellow can make us happier, so ‘lighthouses’ have been installed in the shopping centre.

Each lighthouse aims to use the benefits of colour to help improve the wellbeing of shoppers.

The houses feature different colour effects to evoke three different emotions, which include happiness when walking into a rainbow, calmness when sitting in a blue room, and an energy boost when walking through a neon-orange room.