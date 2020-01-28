Colchester Zoo has welcomed a new resident.

Gomez, a large hairy armadillo, arrived at the zoo last week.

The arrival is five months old and has already begun to settle into his new home.

A spokesman for the zoo said: "This is the first time in many years that this species has been housed at Colchester Zoo so we are very pleased to welcome the new arrival.

"He has a great character and loves having a tickle from the animal care team who all adore him."

Armadillo is a Spanish word meaning “little armoured one” and refers to the thick bony plates, which cover their head and body.

Large hairy armadillos such as Gomez like to eat insects, invertebrates, small vertebrates, and plants.

Gomez will not be visible to the public at all times however he will be available to meet and learn more about as part of the zoo's Sensation Station encounters once he has settled in.