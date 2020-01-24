A MAN who is wanted by Essex Police as part of its investigation into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese immigrants will be extradicted to the UK, an Irish judge has ruled.

Eamonn Harrison, from Northern Ireland, is wanted in connection with the discovery the 39 bodies in a refrigerated container in Grays.

Mr Justice Donald Binchy said that after receiving comprehensive arguments from both sides, he decided to approve the extradition.

Justice Binchy said he has not published his judgment in full to the court and will not make it available until Monday.

He said it would not be helpful for him to try and summarise his decision to the court.

Defence counsel Tony McGillicuddy said he will read the judgment next week and decide whether to lodge an appeal.

More to follow