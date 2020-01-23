A warning has been issued after reports scammers were claiming to be from Inland Revenue.

Essex Trading Standards has issued the warning after automated messages told people "failure to appear at the Magistrates Court will result in the suspension of your National Insurance Number."

Victims of the scam were then asked to call a number to "resolve" the issue.

The warning said: "This is a scam.

"Do not telephone the number provided, or provide anyone with your personal details, including your bank or credit card information.

"HMRC is aware of these automated phone call scams.

"To help their investigations you should report full details of the scam by email to: phishing@hmrc.gov.uk, including the:

- date of the call

- phone number used

- content of the call."