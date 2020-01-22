Colchester Zoo's White rhino calf has been named.

The zoo’s white rhino Emily fell pregnant 16 months ago and she gave birth to a healthy female calf earlier this month.

Zookeepers have now given her the name Lottie.

A spokesman for the zoo said: "Unlike the usual African names chosen for many of our past rhino calves, this little lady was showing personality traits of both her mum Emily and Dad Otto so her keepers decided that she should be named after them both.

"They’ve used letters from both parents names and she is now called Lottie."

Lottie has been busy exploring a new area of her home and on Wednesday she headed outside with mum to the large paddock for the first time.

The spokesman added: "Mum Emily was quick to lead the way and enjoyed wallowing in the mud closely followed by excited little Lottie who enjoyed running, skidding and jumping through the muddy puddles.

"Mother and daughter then proceeded to explore the whole area of their outdoor paddock in a galloping motion.

"Lottie and Emily will gradually spend more time in the outside paddock before Lottie is introduced to our other female rhinos, and eventually the other species who she shares her home with once she is a little bigger."

Mum and calf will not be visible at all times and their time outside will be limited during these early stages.