EVER had someone knock on your door and you feel there's something not quite right with what they're saying?

Chances are your gut instinct is probably right, bogus rogue traders and doorstep scams are a common sight.

This is what Age UK says are the most common scams and how to deal with them:

Rogue traders

A cold-caller might offer you a service you do not need or claim they've spotted something about your home that needs work.

They'll offer to fix it for cash or an inflated price.

Bogus officials

People can claim to be from your utility company as a way of gaining access to your home. Always check the ID of anyone claiming to be an official - if they're genuine they won't mind you checking.

Fake charity collections

A fraudster may pretend they're from a charity and ask you to donate money, clothes or goods.

Always ask for the charity number of anyone knocking on your door.

Made-up consumer surveys

Some scammers ask you to complete a survey so they can get hold of your personal details or use it as a cover for you to buy something you don't need.

Hard luck stories

People may come to your door and ask you to help them out with cash, or ask to use your telephone and claim they're feeling unwell.

The story is made up and intended to con you out of your money or gain access to your home.

What should I do?

An Age UK spokesman said: "If someone does come to the door, it's important to remember the following, only let someone in if you're expecting them or they're a trusted friend, family member or professional.

"Don’t feel embarrassed about turning someone away.

"Don’t feel pressured, don’t agree to sign a contract or hand over money at the door.

"Think about it and talk to someone you trust.

"Check their credentials. You should always check someone's credentials - a genuine person won't mind.

"You can phone the company they represent or check online, but never used contact details they give you

"Don’t share your PIN.

"Never disclose your PIN number or let anyone persuade you to hand over your bank card or withdraw cash.

"Call the police. Call the police non-emergency number 101 if you’re not in immediate danger."

How can I protect myself from doorstep scams?

There are things you can do to feel safer when answering the door, such as: