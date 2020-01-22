This is the moment police smash their way through a front door during a drugs raid.

The bust was part of Essex Police's hunt for drugs at three homes in Southend, Westcliff, and Shoebury.

This was part of ongoing efforts to tackle drug dealing and the violence associated with it.

After carrying out warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act at addresses in York Road, Southend, Valkyrie Road in Westcliff, and in Eagle Way, Shoebury, police seized suspected heroin and cocaine. A cannabis cultivation was also found.

Four people were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and three people were arrested in connection with other alleged offences of breaching a court order, failing to appear at court and assault.

Superintendent Bonnie Moore said: “Today’s warrants are just part of our ongoing action against those involved in selling drugs in our communities.

“Tackling violence and protecting vulnerable people are our highest priorities and we will continue to do everything we can to keep people safe from harm.

“Those involved in supplying and dealing drugs are part of a ruthless chain where vulnerable people are exploited and live in fear of violence.

“We continue to do take action against those who want to cause harm in our communities and we ask anyone who is concerned about such crime in their area to please tell us.

“Your information is vital to help us identify and target offenders.

“I also ask anyone who is worried about someone they fear is being exploited by criminals to also please let us know so we can make sure they are protected and supported.”

The warrants were carried out under Operation Sceptre, who work to tackle serious violent crime.