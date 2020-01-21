Disney will launch its long-anticipated streaming service in the UK in March.

Subscribers will have access to a library of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

They will also be able to stream new original programming that is exclusive to the service.

The service first launched in the US in November and is seen as the latest challenger to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Disney has confirmed that its new service will cost £5.99 for a monthly subscription, or £59.99 to sign up for a year.

The platform will also be the exclusive streaming location for films released by the Walt Disney Studios from 2020, the company said.

When it was launched in the US in November, the service gained more than 10 million subscribers on its first day, although some customers were offered a year of the service free of charge with some phone and home internet plans.

Here is a look at what to watch:

The Mandalorian

The Star Wars spin-off has been the biggest hit so far for the streaming service.

The story of a lone helmeted gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, played by Pedro Pascal, features the internet phenomenon Baby Yoda.

The pint-sized green, big-eared creature has become a viral hit since the series aired in the US.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

After the success of the three High School Musical films, the show returns to East High, this time as a mockumentary series about a group of teenagers staging High School Musical: The Musical as their school play.

It stars Olivia Rodrigo as Nini Salazar-Roberts, who is cast as Gabriella Montez in the school show, while Joshua Bassett plays Ricky Bowen, who is cast as Troy Bolton.

Lady And The Tramp

Following in the footsteps of The Lion King and The Jungle Book, this re-telling of the 1955 animated classic uses photo-realistic animation.

The romantic story about a sheltered cocker spaniel and a downtown mutt features the voices of Tessa Thompson as Lady and Justin Theroux as Tramp.

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

The Hollywood star pulls back the curtain on seemingly familiar objects, including ice cream, tattoos and jewellery.

He also investigates the science and ideas behind cosmetics, swimming pools, trainers and denim.

Forky Asks A Question

The break-out character from Toy Story 4, voiced by Tony Hale, returns for his own series.

It will see him ask important questions about how the world works, such as what is love? What is time? And even - what is cheese?