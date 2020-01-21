A man has been rushed to hospital with traumatic injuries after an incident at a busy port.

The man, thought to be a worker, was airlifted to hospital after being injured at Tilbury Port.

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance rushed to the scene this morning at about 9am.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We were called at 8.37am with reports of a person with traumatic injuries near the Port of Tilbury.

"We sent three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

"Emergency crews are still at the scene."

The Port of Tilbury and Essex Police have been contacted for comment.